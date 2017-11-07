Cobblestone Hotel In Gering planning early December opening

The area’s newest hotel is planning to open in early December. Cobblestone Hotel General Manager Raelene Anderson said the plan is to welcome customers sometime between December 6th and 8th.

Anderson says she loves the look of the hotel and the 54 rooms, which will include suites for special and extended stays. The special “King” suites will have a little living area with a sofa-sleeper in them. The extended day suites will have a full-size refrigerator, dishwasher, cooktop , and microwave with separate bedroom and living areas.

The hotel will have a bar that can seat 10 people next to an extended lounge that also serves as a hot breakfast area in the morning. The three story hotel will also have a pool that is still being installed and a conference room that can seat 90 people.

Anderson says they have a Job Fair this Wednesday to hire 12-15 housekeepers and front desk personnel. Applicants are encouraged to stop by from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Gering Library