Cobblestone Hotel opening delayed

The opening of Gering’s Cobblestone Hotel at 10th and M Street in Gering will wait until after Christmas.

Hotel General Manager Raelene Anderson had hoped to open the new lodging facility this week, but she says an elevator still has to be installed. Anderson admits they received some calls and it was tough to lose the business, but it is not unusual to wait for one of the few elevator companies available to do installs.

Anderson says she has hired a staff of ten following a Job Fair last month. They are in their second week of training and helping to get the hotel ready for a yet to be determined opening date.

The hotel will have 54 rooms, including suites for special and extended stays. The hotel will also have a bar that can seat 10 people next to an extended lounge that serves as a hot breakfast area in the morning. The facility also has a conference room that can seat 90 people.