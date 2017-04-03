Cocaine and meth seized in Alliance drug bust

Two Alliance woman have been arrested and a sizable amount of drugs are off the streets following the execution of two search warrants last week.

Lt. Edward Tjaden says that warrants were executed at the homes of 31-year-old Heather Cox on Tuloca Avenue and 33-year-old Danielle Devoogd on Trailerville Court.

During the search, approximately 30 grams of methamphetamine and one gram of cocaine was seized. Lt. Tjaden says both were arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute.

The Alliance Police Department was assisted by the WING Drug Task Force and the Nebraska State Patrol.