Coen Brother’s production generating hype in Valley

On Tuesday night, an open casting call will be held at the Midwest Theater in Scottsbluff for extras for an upcoming film project.

The Coen Brothers will be filming The Ballad of Buster Scruggs and the casting director will be hiring dozens of locals as extras.

Billy Estes, Executive Director of the Midwest Theater, says people can swing by the theater on Tuesday from 5 to 9 p.m. to apply, have a head shot taken, and meet with the casting directors.

He also encourages people to stay for the 2017 Calibraska Arts Initiative Culmination and Cosplay. The theater will be screening works from the students from this summer’s Calibraska at 6:30 p.m.