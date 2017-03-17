Colcannon to provide Irish music and wit on St. Patrick’s Day

The Midwest Theater in Scottsbluff is bringing back a special performance for St. Patrick’s Day of authentic, joyous Irish music with Colcannon.

Over the years Colcannon has developed a distinctive, inventive, and contemporary musical style while still keeping in firm touch with the heart and essence of traditional Irish music.

The group’s Mick Bolger told KNEB News they bring humor and sly wit along with music that expresses flights of joy to deep sorrows to an unquenchable thirst for life.

Tickets are still available by calling the Midwest Theater at 632-4311, or stop by the theater.