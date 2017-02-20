Colder weather moving into the region later this week

Mother nature is planning a reminder for later in the week that winter is still with us.

Despite the warm, mild weather we have enjoyed for the past 10 days or better, KNEB Meteorologist Don Day warns that a storm system will be moving into the region Wednesday.

Day says the system will will bring plunging temperatures along with periods of snow from Thursday into Saturday morning.

He says the big question of how much snow and where remains unclear at this point.Day says regardless of snowfall amounts, the cold is coming. He says that in itself will be a big change for folks.

The long-term forecast shows high temperatures at freezing or below and even single digits through next weekend