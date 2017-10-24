Colder weather pattern will follow possible record high Wednesday

An up and down temperature weather pattern over the next 10 days will bring colder temperatures and possibly snow later next week.

According to KNEB meteorologist Don Day a cold front will bring temperatures down from a high of 80 Wednesday to half that on Thursday. Day says the high Thursday will likely occur shortly after midnight, and then temps will fall into the 40’s during the day.

Temperatures Thursday and Friday nights are expected to drop into the low 20s and teens before they rebound over the weekend. Little if any precipitation is expected during the colder period Thursday and Friday.

But Day says colder temperatures are predicted Halloween week, and while the forecast models are uncertain, some of them have the possibility of snow later next week.