Colder weather to persist through this week

The cold weather will persist thru this week and probably into the weekend before a warm-up begins next week.

Meteorologist Don Day says slow moving storm systems are the catalysts for this cooler weather.

Day says “The first storm is covering a lot of area, the entire western High Plains and Rockies in a cold moist air mass and it will be this way this this evening and into the morning. We’ve got another wave that will come through tomorrow night, through Wednesday and into Thursday morning. So there is really no opportunity to clear any of this out. ”

Day says black ice will be a concern for travelers later tonight and tomorrow and there may be some light snow on grassy areas, situations that will likely repeat themselves Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.

Day says initial forecasts called for some warm up this weekend but now it doesn’t look like that will happen until next week.