Coldest blast yet this season expected next week

BY Dave Strang | December 28, 2016
As we approach the end of 2016, travelers are getting a little break in the weather for a few days, but KNEB Meteorologist Don Day is warning of another arctic blast with some of the coldest air of the season during the first week of the New Year.

Day says currently the timing of the storm is uncertain, so it could arrive as early as New Year’s Day, but may not hit until Tuesday or Wednesday.

But he says unlike the Christmas storm, which had a warm sector out ahead of it, this will be more of an arctic system.

Day says this approaching cold wave cover the entire northern tier of the country, stretching from the Pacific northwest to the Atlantic northeast.

