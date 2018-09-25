College system trustees to interview 4 chancellor finalists

The Nebraska State College System trustees intend this coming Sunday and Monday to interview the four finalists to be the next system chancellor.

Chancellor Stan Carpenter is retiring after 18 years of service to the system, which has campuses in Chadron, Peru and Wayne.

Among the four is state Sen. John Kuehn, a veterinarian who represents District 38 in the Legislature. He teaches biology at Hastings College.

The other three are Thomas Chesney, president of Brookhaven College in Farmers Branch, Texas; Rusty Monhollon, who is assistant commissioner for academic affairs, Missouri Department of Higher Education; and Paul Turman, who is system vice president for academic affairs for the South Dakota Board of Regents.