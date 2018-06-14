Color Dash early registration extended to Friday at midnight

The early registration period for the 6th annual United Way of Western Nebraska’s Color Dash has been extended until Friday night at midnight.

The early registration sign-up was supposed to end June 11th but Special Events Coordinator Krista Sarchet said they felt it was a good idea to extend it a few days. Sarchet says it is also worth your time because you can save ten dollars a person.

This year’s Color Dash, sponsored by First State Bank, is June 23rd and starts at 8 a.m. at Five Rocks Amphitheater. There are 11 splash stations on the non competitive 5K route through Gering where volunteers and spectators throw handfuls of colored corn starch based paint on runners as they pass by.

There is also a water feature among those splash stations.

Participants will also enjoy pit stops during the event, and a color dance party after they cross the finish line.