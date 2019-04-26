Color Toss Kicks Off Registration For 7th United Way Color Dash

United Way of Western Nebraska and First State Bank Friday announced their partnership in hosting the 7th Annual United Way Color Dash.

The Color Dash presented by First State Bank, a colorful 5K for runners/walkers of all levels, will be taking place in Gering on June 8, 2019.

An anticipated 300 runners/walkers will finish the race after being completely transformed by vibrant color. This year we will be featuring a Crazy Color Costume Contest and will be awarding a top prize from Sam and Louie’s Pizza for the Craziest and most Colorful Costumes starting at 7:30. We are also again offering discount rates for groups. 5 – 9 racers receive 10% off, 10 or more receive 20% off.

During the race route, participants will run through color stations and even a water feature. At each “Splash Station” volunteers throw handfuls of colored corn starch-based paint on runners as they pass by. The paint is non-toxic and biodegradable. Participants will enjoy pit stops throughout the race as well, where local businesses and sponsors will be passing out goodies and then enjoy a color dance party after they cross the finish line. A live DJ bumps the musical vibes.

As a non-competitive run or walk event, the United Way Color Dash presented by First State Bank attracts runners of all different ages, fitness levels, and experience. This fun 5K event will begin and end at Five Rock Amphitheater in Gering. The course will wind through Gering where the public can purchase paint to throw on the participants.

Registrations are now open, however, only 1,000 entrants will be accepted. United Way is encouraging everyone to register early to ensure a spot in this fun, charitable event. If registrations are completed BY or BEFORE May 28th at midnight participants will receive a discounted rate of $10. Registrations can be filled out online, the link is available at www.unitedwayofwesternnebraska.com <http://www.unitedwayofwesternnebraska.com> or through the United Way of Western Nebraska facebook page. Forms can also be picked up at First State Bank in Scottsbluff. For more information call United Way at 635-2522.

All of the proceeds raised will be used to aid United Way of Western Nebraska in supporting local agencies.