Colorado Amber Alert suspect arrested in Nebraska; Child located

BY Kevin Mooney | June 8, 2018
A suspect and the missing child from a Colorado Amber Alert  have been located near Friend, Nebraska. Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol recovered a child, for whom an AMBER Alert had been issued in Colorado Thursday evening, and arrested one woman following a pursuit which ended near Friend.

At approximately 10:00 p.m. CDT Thursday, a trooper attempted to stop a 2012 Nissan Pathfinder for speeding on Highway 6 near Sutton. The driver refused to stop and instead accelerated. The trooper then initiated a pursuit.

During the pursuit, troopers were able to identify the vehicle as being involved in an AMBER Alert which had been issued by Colorado authorities just an hour and a half earlier. Speeds during the pursuit reached 115 miles per hour spike strips were utilized to bring the vehicle to a stop just east of Friend.

Troopers took the female driver, Donetta Phipps, 46, of Thornton, Colorado, into custody and were able to safely locate the missing child, Kyley Phipps, inside the vehicle.

Donetta Phipps was lodged in Clay County Jail.

