Colorado boy dies following Saturday accident at Lake Minatare

Authorities say a 4-year-old boy from Colorado has passed away following a Saturday incident at Lake Minatare State Recreation Area.

Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman say that Messiah White passed away early Tuesday morning after being airlifted to Denver.

Authorities were dispatched to the Butte View area at Lake Minatare after receiving a call about an unresponsive boy found in the water. Upon arrival, the deputies immediately began performing CPR on the child. Valley Ambulance and Minatare Volunteer Fire Department arrived on scene, and Airlink transported White to Regional West Medical Center before being transported to Denver for medical treatment.

Sheriff Overman says based on numerous interviews, investigation and reports by Scotts Bluff County Deputies, Nebraska State Patrol, and Nebraska Game and Parks Commission officers, this has been determined this an accidental death.