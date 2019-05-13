Colorado fugitive eludes law enforcement in Sunday night search near Henry

Officers from Nebraska and Wyoming spent more than four hours searching for a dangerous fugitive Sunday night after receiving information he might be at a residence near Henry.

In a news release, Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman says officers sought to capture Stephen Paul Evans, who is wanted on felony warrants out of Weld County, Colorado.

Overman says at around 9 p.m., officers from multiple agencies were in the area and stopped two vehicles leaving the residence. After discovering that Evans was not in the vehicles, officers approached the residence and Evans fled on foot toward a wooded area near the North Platte River. Nebraska and Wyoming officers including K-9 units searched the area for more than four hours but did not locate Evans.

Evans is considered armed and dangerous, and anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact their local law enforcement agency.

Officers from the Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol, Mitchell Police Department, Morrill Police Department, Scottsbluff Police Department, Gering Police Department, Wyoming Highway Patrol, and Goshen County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the manhunt.