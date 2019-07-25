Colorado man convicted of Attempted 1st Degree Sexual Assault of Gering girl

A 45-year-old old Colorado man who used to be a private art instructor in Gering has pleaded no contest to charges related to the alleged sexual assaults of a 15-year-old girl.

Steven Barraza was arrested in January after the girl reported the 2014 assaults to authorities.

Court documents say that when the girl was 15, she took private art lessons at Barraza’s house. During that tenure, he began giving her gifts, and as the months went on he reportedly made the relationship sexual in nature.

Barazza confirmed to Scottsbluff Police that the girl was his student, and a warrant for his arrest was issued on January 23rd.

On Tuesday, Barraza pleaded no contest to amended charges of Attempted 1st Degree Sexual Assault and Child Abuse (Knowingly and Intentional). He’ll be sentenced on the conviction on September 12th in Scotts Bluff County District Court.