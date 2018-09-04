Colorado man dies in two vehicle accident on Highway 85

An Aurora, Colorado man has died in a fatal accident Monday morning that closed Highway 85 between Cheyenne and Torrington for several hours in both directions.

44 year old Timothy Klibbe was killed when his southbound 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle failed to negotiate a right curve and crossed into the north bound lane, where it struck the front of a 2008 Chevy SUV driven by 18 year old Daniel Coles of Cheyenne.

Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper Adam Powell says Klibbe was ejected from the motorcycle and died at the scene from his injuries. Coles suffered minor injuries and was transported to the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, where he was treated and released according to Powell.

The accident happened approximately 26 miles north of Cheyenne in Laramie County around 10:30 a.m.