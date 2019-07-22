class="post-template-default single single-post postid-397093 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.3 vc_responsive"

Colorado man gets 5 to 10 years stemming from Bluffs traffic stop

BY Ryan Murphy | July 22, 2019
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Colorado man gets 5 to 10 years stemming from Bluffs traffic stop
SBCDC Booking Photo

A 55-year-old Broomfield, Colorado man who was pulled over for speeding during a February traffic stop in Scottsbluff has been sentenced to prison.

Robert Broderick was caught with 124 grams of methamphetamine during that traffic stop, and was arrested on a charge of Possession of Methamphetamine (28-139 grams), a Class 1C Felony.

In May, he pleaded no contest to an amended charge of Possession of Methamphetamine (10-27 grams), a Class 1D Felony.

Earlier this month in Scotts Bluff County District Court, District Judge Leo Dobrovolny sentenced Broderick to 5 to 10 years in prison on the conviction. Broderick received 157 days credit for time already served.

 

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments