Colorado man gets 5 to 10 years stemming from Bluffs traffic stop

A 55-year-old Broomfield, Colorado man who was pulled over for speeding during a February traffic stop in Scottsbluff has been sentenced to prison.

Robert Broderick was caught with 124 grams of methamphetamine during that traffic stop, and was arrested on a charge of Possession of Methamphetamine (28-139 grams), a Class 1C Felony.

In May, he pleaded no contest to an amended charge of Possession of Methamphetamine (10-27 grams), a Class 1D Felony.

Earlier this month in Scotts Bluff County District Court, District Judge Leo Dobrovolny sentenced Broderick to 5 to 10 years in prison on the conviction. Broderick received 157 days credit for time already served.