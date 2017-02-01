Colorado man sentenced to maximum jail sentence for Sidney bomb threat

A 52-year-old Colorado man convicted of two misdemeanor explosive charges was sentenced to the maximum penalty of two years in prison Wednesday.

Edgar Almond of Loveland was sentenced by Cheyenne County District Judge Derek Weimer on convictions of 2nd Degree Unlawful Possession of Explosive Materials, and Use of Explosives Without a Permit, both class one misdeanors punishable by up to a year in jail.

Last September Sidney police say Almond’s wife reported that he’d detonated a bomb in the area and had bomb-making materials in his vehicle in front of her house. After he was arrested outside the home, police searched his van. Officers say they found bomb materials inside.