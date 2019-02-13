Colorado reports $6 billion in marijuana sales since 2014

Colorado regulators say more than $6 billion in marijuana products have been sold since 2014 in the state.

The figures released Tuesday represent sales through the end of 2018.

According to the Colorado Department of Revenue, more than $1.54 billion of marijuana for medical or adult use was sold during 2018.

That is the highest one-year total for sales figures since 2014, but the pace of growth has slowed over time. In 2018, sales increased about 2.5 percent compared to 2017.

The state collected $266.5 million in taxes on marijuana products and other industry fees in 2018. That’s up from 2017, when the state collected $247 million.

Colorado voters in 2012 approved a constitutional amendment broadly permitting the sale and use of marijuana for adults. Sales began in 2014.