Colorado woman charged in fatal Nebraska crash

A Colorado woman has been charged with manslaughter for the death of her passenger when her pickup truck crashed in the Nebraska Panhandle.

Garden County Court records say 39-year-old Molly Raymer, of Milliken, Colorado, also is charged with drunken driving and willful reckless driving. The records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for her. Raymer is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.

The crash occurred around 1:10 a.m. Saturday, about 2 miles south of Lewellen. The Nebraska State Patrol says the pickup was headed west on a county road when it ran off the roadway into a ditch and rolled, ejecting the passenger.

He’s been identified as 48-year-old David Schwartz, who lived in Lewellen. The patrol says Raymer was taken to a Scottsbluff hospital for treatment.