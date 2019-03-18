Combined Effort Continues in Response to State of Emergency

Lincoln Mayor Issues Water Restrictions

Lincoln, Neb. – Yesterday evening Lincoln Mayor Chris Beutler issued mandatory water restrictions. Beutler took the action after the Lincoln Water System experienced some power outages in and around the well fields near Ashland due to the flooding caused by a levee breach near Thomas Lake.

On Friday the Nebraska National Guard began sandbagging to stabilize the banks along the Platte River to protect the well fields. However, after the levee breach, some flooding occurred. Crews were able to isolate the issue; however, combined with the power loss, this has created a tenuous situation.

The mayor stressed that Lincoln’s drinking water is safe. The well fields draw water from the aquifer 80 feet below the surface.

Mandatory Water Use Restrictions include:

Minimize flushing toilets

Postpone bathing as long as possible

Postpone laundry as long as possible

Postpone dish washing, use disposable table settings

No outdoor water usage such as lawn watering, vehicle washing, etc.

In addition:

25% reduction for industrial, commercial and institutional use (hospitals and care facilities are exempt)

50% reduction for indoor residential use.

Restaurants only serve water upon request

Restaurants and liquor establishments must use disposable place settings and cups

Golf course watering/outdoor water use prohibited

Air-conditioning using Lincoln Water System sources prohibited

Lincoln citizens are encouraged to do everything possible to reduce water usage until further notice.

Officials with the Lincoln Water System are looking at all possible solutions to reverse power loss.

The water levels in Nebraska’s rivers and streams are beginning to recede; however, flooding continues to make day-to-day life difficult for many Nebraskans.

Fremont has been cut off by damaged and flooded roads, and supplies were getting low. After crews cleared mud and debris from a road yesterday, a convoy of personnel from the Nebraska Military Department, the Nebraska State Patrol and the Nebraska Department of Transportation along with trucks from HyVee were able to deliver much-needed food and water.

The State Emergency Operations Center remains staffed with government personnel and staff from the Red Cross and other agencies to monitor the flooding and coordinate with local emergency managers throughout the state to respond to the needs of Nebraskans.

Nebraska 211 is a resource hotline available for those needing to be connected with organizations that can assist with basic needs including food, shelter, health services, family services and employment support. They can be reached Monday through Friday 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM and Saturday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Since the flooding began, Nebraska 211 has received 217 calls mostly for evacuation and shelter information.

A list of available Red Cross shelters can be found on their website https://www.redcross.org/get-help/disaster-relief-and-recovery-services/find-an-open-shelter.html

On Tuesday, March 12, Governor Pete Ricketts declared a state of emergency to deal with both the blizzard in the west and flooding throughout the state.

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts said the regional director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency will be in Nebraska Tuesday to expedite federal disaster aid paperwork.

“We are going to be far over what we need to be declare that. We’ve got bridges out and levies broken, lots of roads, utilities everything,” said Ricketts.