Combined Regional Science Fair Attracts Students From Around Panhandle

The 4th Annual Nebraska Panhandle Area Health Education Center (NP- AHEC) and Nebraska Junior Academy of Science (NJAS) Combined Science Fair took place Tuesday at the Harms Advanced Technology Center on the Western Nebraska Community College campus.

Students from across the Panhandle convened to share over 54 science projects ranging from “Growing in Color”, “Effect of Electromagnetic Waves on Bacteria”, and “Frozen Forensics.”

6th-12th graders from throughout the Panhandle were judged on items including: Scientific Method, communication skills and personal growth by a panel of judges including: Scott Alwin, Director of Service Excellence- RWMC, Alex Henwood with Riverside Discovery Center,Jessica Lecher with Panhandle Partnership,William Loring instructor with Western Nebraska Community College, Alvis Mar with Agate National Monument, Faith Mills, Executive Director with Panhandle Partnership,

Dan Morford with Scottsbluff National Monument, lrene North, reporter with the Scottsbluff Star Herald, Jana Schwartz extension educator/4-H with University of Nebraska, Panhandle Research and Extension, and Dr. Susan Wilhelm, faculty University of Nebraska College of Nursing West Nebraska Division and Nebraska Panhandle Area Health Education Center Board Member.

Participants competed to earn a trip to Lincoln in April for the State NJAS competition and for 8th & 9th graders only, a trip to UNMC in Omaha in June.

This event is sponsored by Nebraska Coalition for Lifesaving Cures- Search today for healthier tomorrows, City of Gering Keno Funds, ESU #13, Nebraska Panhandle Area Health Education Center, Wal-Mart, and the University of Nebraska Medical Center and College of Nursing- West Nebraska Division.