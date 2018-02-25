Comedian and world class juggler Mark Nizer to perform Thursday at Midwest Theater

Thursday evening promises to be a spellbinding adventure as comedian and world class juggler Mark Nizer comes to the Midwest Theater.

Nizer, who has been on MTV, HBO , performed at many college campuses and opened for Jerry Seinfeld, uses music, technology and even 4D glasses to provide a unique family friendly show.

Nizer juggles laser beams at 1000 rpms, five ping-pong balls being thrown 20 feet in the air using only his mouth, a burning propane tank, a running electric carving knife and a 16-pound bowling ball.

Tickets are $15 and $20, and a family ticket is just $50. Buy tickets online or call the Midwest Theater at 632-4311 . the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Click on marknizer.com for a preview