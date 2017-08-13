class="post-template-default single single-post postid-253385 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"

Comings recognized on 8th anniversary of Scottsbluff Kiwanis Club’s Trails of Fun playground

BY Kevin Mooney | August 13, 2017
Pictured from left Kiwanis member Jeri Goodman, KNEB's Chris Cottrell, Bob and Maureen Comings and Kiwanis President Gretchen Foster

The 8th anniversary of the Scottsbluff Noon Kiwanis Club’s Trails  of Fun Playground was celebrated Saturday with a special four hour picnic that included a special presentation to former Club President Bob Comings.

The playground,  built in a week  in the summer of  2009 at Riverside Park by members of the community and service club members from not only Kiwanis, but Rotary, Lions, and and other organizations in the twin cities, was the brainchild of Comings.

Comings led the $175,000  fundraising effort by the Kiwanis Club to pay for the materials. Then with the help of of volunteers and crews from the city of Scottsbluff, the beautiful playground that continues to be a joy to young children today was built.

Bob and Maureen Comings with long-time Kiwanians Ann Koehler, Jeri Goodman, Kevin Mooney, and Jeff Reifschneider

The picnic Saturday included a recognition of long-time Kiwanis Club Foundation President Reifschneider for his 25 years of service with the club and a $100 check presentation from Kiwanis Club member Cinda Munoz to the Foundation.

The picnic included a one dollar lunch of hot dogs, chips and drink for a dollar served at the adjacent Kiwanis shelter. There were animals from Riverside Discovery Center on hand, and other activities for the kids. KNEB also had a two hour remote where those attending could register for Ford F-150 pickup that will be given away late next month .

 

 

