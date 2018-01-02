class="post-template-default single single-post postid-281542 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Commission approval allows Croell to move forward

BY Kevin Mooney | January 2, 2018
The Scotts Bluff County Commissioners Tuesday unanimously approved a zoning amendment and a conditional use permit for the city of Scottsbluff that will allow Redi-Mix firm Croell, Inc to locate a regional office and a  sand and gravel operation  east of Scottsbluff.

Before the vote, the board heard from neighbors of the property about  concerns over water and air pollution,  not protecting nearby agricultural interests and  drifting from the county’s comprehensive development plan drafted 40 years ago.

Croell General Manager Brian Marchant said afterwards he promised Beth Everett,  whose  family owns an organic health farm next door, that the company will work with them  and abide by the conditions  in the permit.

Marchant said Croell  is “not going to be ripping and tearing and ruining the landscape “.  Marchant hopes “they won’t even know we are there,  and they can do their business and we can do ours.”

Marchant  says after they  finalize the purchase of the 365 acres from the city, the plan  is to have their regional office constructed in six months to a year and sand and gravel in stockpiles ready for use by fall.

Board Chair Mark Masterton said  they did their due diligence, and it boiled down to additional jobs and economic development. He also voiced confidence Croell would abide by the nine conditions outlined by the County Planning Commission.

