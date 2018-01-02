Commission approval allows Croell to move forward

The Scotts Bluff County Commissioners Tuesday unanimously approved a zoning amendment and a conditional use permit for the city of Scottsbluff that will allow Redi-Mix firm Croell, Inc to locate a regional office and a sand and gravel operation east of Scottsbluff.

Before the vote, the board heard from neighbors of the property about concerns over water and air pollution, not protecting nearby agricultural interests and drifting from the county’s comprehensive development plan drafted 40 years ago.

Croell General Manager Brian Marchant said afterwards he promised Beth Everett, whose family owns an organic health farm next door, that the company will work with them and abide by the conditions in the permit.

Marchant said Croell is “not going to be ripping and tearing and ruining the landscape “. Marchant hopes “they won’t even know we are there, and they can do their business and we can do ours.”

Marchant says after they finalize the purchase of the 365 acres from the city, the plan is to have their regional office constructed in six months to a year and sand and gravel in stockpiles ready for use by fall.

Board Chair Mark Masterton said they did their due diligence, and it boiled down to additional jobs and economic development. He also voiced confidence Croell would abide by the nine conditions outlined by the County Planning Commission.