class="post-template-default single single-post postid-332863 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

Commission to receive update on balancing budget at Tuesday meeting

BY Kevin Mooney | September 3, 2018
Home News Regional News
Commission to receive update on balancing budget at Tuesday meeting

The Scotts Bluff County Commissioners Tuesday will receive an update on the 2018-19 budget and mill levy from County Management Accountant Jerry Crable.

The commissioners at their last budget workshop asked department heads to each make a 7% final cut in their proposed budgets to make up over $800,000 that still needs to be reduced to balance their budget. Board Chair Mark Masterton admitted there is a possibility the public will see some reduction in services over the next year from all the trimming needed in this summer’s budget workshops.

Masterton says the county’s valuation was up only two percent this year, a total of $60 million. He noted that is not as much as in previous years and is a sign of a slowing economy.

The commissioners also have a food service contract for the Detention Center on the agenda again after they took no action at the last meeting.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments