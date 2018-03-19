Commissioners approve fire component for software upgrade

The Scotts Bluff County Board Monday evening approved a contract with software firm Emergency Reporting to provide the fire department component for a new software upgrade that will allow efficient storing and sharing of data for all the county’s emergency responders .

The Board in November had approved a $560,000 contract with Zuercher technologies of South Dakota to provide sharing of data for law enforcement, but discovered they needed a separate interfacing system for the firefighters in the county.

Scottsbluff Fire Marshall Anthony Murphy and County Information Systems director Chance Florke says the new software will greatly reduce redundancy, make it easier for the rural departments to meet state reporting requirements,. and provide efficient sharing of information in the field while fighting fires or responding to emergencies.

Scottsbluff Police Captain Brian Wasson says the county is currently working on transferring current information to the new system and training personnel so the system can be operable at the planned date of October of this year.