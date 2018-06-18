Commissioners approve IT contract with Bytes Computers

The Scotts Bluff County Commissioners have approved a three year contract with Bytes Computers of Scottsbluff for information technology services the next three years. The overall cost will be $192,000, $2,000 less than what the county paid for a three man department when long time IT director Chance Florke was at the helm for 18 years.

Board Chair Mark Masterton said the committee which reviewed proposals from two individuals and two corporations determined the job had progressed past one individual and the county needed the backup support of several people.

Bytes will take over the operation Tuesday and owner Todd Lewis said they will make sure the transition gets off to a great start with the help and work of existing staff, who he believes “will be an integral part of being successful in this endeavor.”

Lewis said he agrees with Florke that each department should be treated as a business. Lewis said he will be “meeting with each department head, receive an issues list, prioritize their needs and come up with a plan of attack to solve their problems.”

Lewis said he has staff that will “provide their expertise to bring the IT department forward, streamline it, make it more efficient , and hopefully step up the service level a little.”

Interim Director John Erny will be a part of the transition over the next six months and if everything goes well, he will be hired on as part of the Bytes staff after that period.