Commissioners approve plan to send juvenile detainees to Casper

The Scotts Bluff County Commissioners Monday approved a contract that will take juvenile detainees to a facility in Casper.

The Commissioners earlier this year thought they found an alternative to housing problem juveniles 400 miles away in eastern Nebraska by signing a contract to place them in a facility in Cheyenne. But the legal counsel for Laramie County would not sign off on a proposal regarding payment of medical expenses with the local detainees while they were in Cheyenne.

Sheriff Mark Overman believes that will not be a problem this time, although Natrona County’s Board still has to give their final approval to the proposed two year agreement.

Overman says taking detainees to Casper is still only half as far as transferring them to eastern Nebraska. He says the building in Casper is impressive, and they have good policies and procedures for housing the juveniles.