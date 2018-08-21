Commissioners ask department heads to make 7% cuts to balance budget

The Scotts Bluff County Commissioners have asked their department heads to make a final 7% reduction in their proposed budgets to get the fiscal 2018-19 budget balanced.

The commissioners still had over $800,000 to cut after budget workshops Monday and County Board Chair Mark Masterton admits the final reduction might impact county services to the public.

Masterton said, ” I don’t know that for sure, but I’m thinking it will have an effect. And when you are talking $800,000, that is the latest round. Before that we cut over $3.5 million. ”

Masterton says if the department heads don’t specify where the cuts will come from, the commissioners will do it for them.

Masterton says the county’s valuation was up only two percent this year, a total of $21 million. He noted that is not as much as in previous years and is a sign of a slowing economy.