Commissioners, Bluffs council to consider letters of support for preferred EAS carrier

The Scottsbluff city council and the Scotts Bluff County Commissioners today will consider letters of support for one of the six airlines that submitted essential air service bids last week.

The letters, to be considered at separate meetings, will be included as part of the County Airport Authority’s recommendation Tuesday. Without specifically naming the airline, City Manager Nathan Johnson told KNEB News he believes they are thinking along the same lines.

Johnson said, “I have been in close contact with Darwin Skelton at the Airport Authority Board, and we feel we are on the same page. There is one bid that sticks in making sure we have reliable service and also ties in with a major company. Flying under that flagship partnership I think is critical in this environment. ”

The Airport Authority will meet Tuesday at 9:30 to discuss the bids and make their official recommendation to the Department of Transportation.