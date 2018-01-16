Commissioners delay approving juvenile detention contract for legal review

The Scotts Bluff County Commissioners Tuesday afternoon delayed signing a contract with Laramie County , Wyoming to house problem juvenile detainees in Cheyenne pending a legal review of the document.

But if the document passes legal muster, everything that was said Tuesday points to the contract approval being a mere formality at the Board’s next meeting in early February.

Sheriff Mark Overman reiterated the contract will save the county and taxpayers the time and money needed for law enforcement to make the much longer drive 400 miles away to transfer juveniles back and forth from eastern Nebraska locations.

Overman, Chief Deputy Troy Brown and District 12 Chief Probation Officer Darren Duncan also emphasized the new contract, when approved, will provide the juvenile and their families the ability to stay in contact while the case is adjudicated.

Duncan says the Cheyenne stand-alone juvenile facility has 16 beds and according to literature the medical and educational amenities required by the State Jail Standards Board for a juvenile detention facility. Duncan is organizing a trip to Cheyenne later this month so local law enforcement, corrections personnel and members of the board can view the facility first-hand.

Duncan says while there is still a need for a regional juvenile facility, the Cheyenne option is “far better than what we have now.”

Duncan and Commission Chair Mark Masterterton confirmed the commissioners in a 13 county western Nebraska region are beginning to talk about a regional juvenile facility and the need for everyone to chip in financially .