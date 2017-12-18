Commissioners delay decisions on planned sand and gravel operation

After a three hour public hearing the Scotts Bluff County Board has tabled making decisions crucial for Redi-Mix firm Croell Inc, to begin operating a sand and gravel operation on 365 acres three miles east of Scottsbluff they are purchasing from the city of Scottsbluff.

The Commissioners are considering changing from temporary to permanent conditional use regulations for asphalt and batch plants located in rural districts zoned agricultural. If approved, the board would then consider granting a conditional use permit requested by the city so Croell can build a regional office and repair facility on the property in addition to the batch plant.

Board Chair Mark Masterton said the Commissioners delayed action because of opponents’ questions about proper public notices and postings. Masterton said environmental concerns regarding possible water and soil contamination also “probably deserve more attention .”

Croell General Manager Brian Marchant said he understands the delay, but is hoping the Board on January 2nd will approve a conditional use permit both sides can live worth. Marchant says the company is planning on making a $3 million investment and hiring 15-20 people.

Beth Corymb, part of a family who have an organic health farm next to the land purchased by Croell, says the issues need more study and maintains a sand and gravel operation is not what the county’s comprehensive development plan says should be located on the property.