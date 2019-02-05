Commissioners discuss Detention Center finances Monday night

Finances for the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center appear to be stabilizing; that was the message Monday evening at the end of the county commissioners meeting in Gering.

Management Accountant Lisa Rein told commissioners the county as a whole is at about 47% of spending for the fiscal year, while spending at the jail is still running a bit above that level at 52%.

Rein says the issues of payments for federal prisoners is improving, which was a part of the revenue issues faced by the jail. “We send our claims in and we were waiting for the Federal government to be back in session to click the ‘this is an ok claim, pay it’, and here it came. (County Treasurer) Heather (Hauschild) said she knows it’s coming,” says Rein. “If they do shut down (again), we’ll probably be in the same situation. It’s not like we don’t think we’ll get our money, we’re just going to be delayed.”

Rein noted jail officials are working to bring in more revenue through housing more female inmates from Wyoming and taking part in a pilot program involving Nebraska inmates who may be work-release eligible. She says revenues typically increase in April and this year should be no different.