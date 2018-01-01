Commissioners expected to consider Croell issues again

The Scotts bluff County Commissioners Tuesday are expected to once again consider decisions needed so Redi-Mix firm Croell, Inc can begin sand and gravel operations on 365 acres three miles east of Scottsbluff.

The board held a three hour public hearing on the issues during their last meeting in December, and delayed action to research public notice issues and environmental concerns brought up by the opponents.

The commissioners are considering changing from temporary to permanent conditional use regulations for asphalt and batch plants located in districts zoned agricultural. If approved, the board would then consider granting the conditional use permit so Croell can build a regional office and repair facility on the property in addition to the batch plant.

A family who have an organic health farm next to the land purchased by Croell says the issues need more study and maintains a sand and gravel operation is not what the county’s comprehensive development plan says should be located on the property.

The Commissioners will also reorganize during Tuesday’s meeting.