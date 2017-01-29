Commissioners looking for public input on accretion land mapping Monday

Owners of land adjacent and in the North Platte River are encouraged to attend a public meeting this coming Monday prior to the setting of a Scotts Bluff county policy on how to map accretion land.

County Surveyor Scott Bosse says the setting of such boundary lines in and adjacent to the North Platte River has been very informal in the past. He says what the county is trying to do is establish the boundaries in a more formal process that also meets statutory requirements.

GIS Administrator Suzie Wick says the mapping process uses a 90 degree method that would establish lines even when the river narrows or widens. Bosse says the mapping will impact many people in the county and will be used in the taxing process next year by Assessor Amy Ramos.

The forum will be held the County Commissioners room at 4:30 p.m. Monday evening, January 30th.