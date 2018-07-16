Commissioners need to cut $4.7 million from department head requests

The Scotts Bluff County Commissioners have set their 2018-19 budget workshop dates , meetings where Board Chair Mark Masterton says they begin reducing the department head and elected officials’ initial requests.

Masterton says the meetings inevitably become all about reducing what has been submitted, noting they need to cut $4.7 million dollars from budget requests to get to the amount of money they have to spend.

Masterton says, “There are things we have to fund…… roads, the Sheriff, and the jail. It’s a balancing act to allocate money to each department in a judicious way.”

The commissioners will begin budget workshops July 30th and have a workshop scheduled each Monday in August as they whittle the requests down to the right number. The Commissioners are projecting a 2.5% increase in overall property values, although a definitive number won’t come from County Assessor Amy Ramos until mid-August.