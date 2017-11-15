Commissioners pave way for redi-mix plant

The Scotts Bluff County Planning Commission Tuesday evening unanimously voted to recommend removing the word temporary from conditional use regulations for agricultural zoned districts when it applies to concrete and asphalt batch plants.

The change is crucial for Redi-Mix firm Croell Inc, which purchased 365 acres of land three miles east of Scottsbluff for a sand and gravel operation.

Opponents of the change, including members of a family who have an organic health farm next to the land purchased by Croell, maintained the temporary designation protected them from long-term industrial interference.

Planning Commission Chair Eric Wilcox told KNEB News they still have that protection under the change recommended last night.

He says a conditional use permit is not permanent and could be pulled at an time if there were issues that arose concerning the operation.

The Planning Commission also recommended the county issue a conditional use permit for Croell’s planned sand and gravel operation.

Both recommendations will be considered by the county board at a meeting next month, where the opponents will once again have an opportunity to speak their mind.

Wilcox said a dozen people spoke last night during the lengthy meeting.