Commissioners reject bridge repair funding

The Scotts bluff County Board has rejected the awarding of $200,000 of state match money to repair structurally deficient bridges in the panhandle.

The award was given as part of $4 million included in the first round of Nebraska Department of Roads funding through a competitive criteria that gave extra points for submitting proposals that involved more than one county.

Scotts Bluff County was the lead county for the panhandle. But the commissioners Monday voted 3-2 not to receive the money because of concerns about being the bookkeeping entity and having to dole out expense money for the projects before being reimbursed by the state.

Commissioner Sherry Blaha remembered similar situations when she was County Emergency Management Director and maintained the bookkeeping headaches won’t be worth what the county gets as its share of the $200,000.

But Blaha and the other commissioners who voted no, Mark Reichert and Mark Masterton, said they would reconsider their vote if the funding method is clarified to their satisfaction by the next meeting.

A $20,000 bridge that spawns Spotted Tail Creek three and a half miles north of Mitchell is the only Scotts Bluff County project in the initial panhandle proposal. Three bridges from Dawes County, two from both Kimball and Morrill counties and one bridge from Cheyenne County are also supposed to be repaired and are now in jeopardy.