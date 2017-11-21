Commissioners reject invitation for private meetings

The Scotts Bluff County Commissioners have rejected an invitation to meet privately with the co-owner of a popular organic health farm who opposes approving a conditional use permit for neighboring land to accommodate a proposed asphalt plant.

County Board Chair Mark Masterton said Monday Beth Corymb had offered to meet privately with each commissioner to discuss her opposition to proposed changes in the county’s conditional use permit regulations.

Masterton told KNEB News he ad the board decided it was not in the county’s best interest to have a private discussion on the matter because of the “volatility of the issue” . He says the commissioners will wait until the public hearing “to keep everything seamless and transparent”.

The commissioners next month will consider removing the word temporary from conditional use regulations for agricultural zoned districts when it applies to concrete and asphalt batch plants. The change is wanted by the city of Scottsbluff and Redi-Mix firm Croell Inc, which purchased 365 acres of land three miles east of Scottsbluff from the city for a sand and gravel operation.