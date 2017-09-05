Commissioners to consider appointing permanent transit manager

The Scotts Bluff County Commissioners will consider appointing a permanent transit manager when they meet Tuesday evening.

Scotts Bluff County Handyman Coordinator Sherry Hinze is now serving as the Interim Transit Manager after Travis Peterson decided to move back to being a Sheriff’s Deputy following a month on the job.

Hinze has been the interim manager since August 1st, and had the support of the employees in the office at the last Board meeting to become the permanent transit manager. But the commissioners decided it was best to proceed with their normal protocol, advertise the position and conduct interviews of applicants before making a decision.

The job involves overseeing the planned fixed route bus system that will replace the Handi-Bus around the first of next year.

Facilities Director Jay Steinle will also ask the board to request proposals for a new Road and Bridge Department Shop roof in Mitchell and for construction on the courthouse alley and driveway.