Commissioners to consider awarding detention center remodel contract

The Scotts Bluff County Board will have a special meeting this afternoon to select a “Construction Manager at Risk” for the planned Detention Center addition and remodel.

At the 4:30 meeting the commissioners will review the evaluation and rankings of the different proposals that have been submitted while taking into consideration the selection committee’s recommendation. Then the commission will act on awarding a contract to firm that will do the construction.

The $4.5 million will add 71 beds to the existing jail and add security features. It will add a ten bed medical unit and relocate administrator offices while using the current administration office for work-release inmate beds, which is intended to separate them from the general population and reduces the contraband coming into the jail. The proposal also requires anyone entering the jail, including staff, to enter through a secure front entrance, which will have a magnetometer and monitors.