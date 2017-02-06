Commissioners to consider items associated with jail renovation

The Scotts Bluff County Commissioners this evening will try to move forward on a $4 million plan that will add 71 beds to the existing jail and add security features

On Monday’s agenda is consideration of hiring Reilly-Johnson Architecture to assist the county in preparing requests for proposals for a Construction Manager at Risk.

They will also consider Board Policies for selecting a Construction Manager at Risk and consider appointments to a committee to review the construction manager proposals.

The board’s plan will add a 10 bed medical unit and relocate administrator offices while using the current administration office for work-release inmate beds, which separates them from the general population and reduces the contraband coming into the jail. The proposal also requires anyone entering the jail, including staff, to enter through a secure front entrance, which will have a magnetometer and monitors.

Board Chair Mark Masterton says the project will be paid for with $1.1 million from the county’s capital improvement fund and a $3 million bond.