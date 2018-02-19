Commissioners to consider rescinding Gering church exemption

The Scotts Bluff County Commissioners Tuesday will consider rescinding an exemption they gave a small Gering church on its 2016 property taxes after the pastor failed to file properly for the exemption nearly two years ago.

Gering Bible Missionary Church Pastor Jim Swift made his case for the nearly $5,600 exemption before the Scotts Bluff County Board two weeks ago, claiming his church of 10 people were on the brink of losing their property due to the tax debt.

But Swift failed to file properly for the exemption nearly two years ago. County Assessor Amy Ramos and County Attorney Dave Eubanks told the board the timeline for them to make an adjustment had passed and the board had no authority to give Swift’s church an exemption. But the commissioners granted the exemption anyway, board member Ken Meyer saying “they did what they needed to do”.

The commissioners are now facing a possible penalty by the state if they don’t reverse their decision.