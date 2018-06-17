Commissioners to discuss Information Systems Director Position

The Scotts Bluff County Commissioners will discuss and consider their Information Systes Director position when they meet Monday afternoon.

Board Chair Mark Masterton says the county has received proposals from three individuals and two corporations regarding the responsibilities as they look for a successor to Chance Florke, who had been in the position for 18 years. Florke resigned in April to take a similar position with Kelley Bean.

The Board has an executive session scheduled on the agenda to discuss personnel prior to considering the Information Systems Director position item. They will also consider re-establishing a volunteer Information Technology Committee.