Commissioners to discuss Scotts Bluff Co. Jail Administrator future

The Scotts Bluff County Board of Commissioners will hold a special meeting Wednesday afternoon to consider a change of leadership for the County Detention Center.

According to the public notice for the special meeting, Commissioners will enter a closed session “to discuss a personnel matter involving the Jail Administrator in Closed Session and in Open Session discuss and take formal action on whether or not to appoint an Interim Jail Administrator.”

The fate of current jail administrator Joe Gaul, who has been in the post less than three years, is unclear at this time.

In six out of eight meetings since January 7, Commissioners have met in closed session at the end of regular meetings to consider items deemed personnel and/or legal issues, with no action taken. During the April 15th meeting, the Board approved the retention of outside legal counsel Woods & Aitken, LLP, based out of Lincoln, “to conduct an investigation of a Human Resource issue.”