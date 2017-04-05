Commissioners to negotiate with Cheyenne firm on detention center remodel contract

The Scotts Bluff County Board has voted unanimously to begin negotiations with a Cheyenne firm to be the “Construction Manager at Risk” for the planned Detention Center addition and remodel.

Consulting attorney Phil Kelly told the board the negotiations with FCI Construction will involve settling on a maximum price for the project, that is currently estimated by the architect at $4.65 million.

Board Chair Mark Masterton says FCI was the choice from the three firms that submitted proposals because they are sound financially, have an office close by and submitted prices that showed they were “eager” to gain the contract. All five board members ranked FCI Construction as the number one choice under a 15 point scoring system for each criteria. A separate selection committee reviewing the proposals Tuesday also recommended the Cheyenne firm.

Masterton said he’s hopeful the negotiated contract will be below the estimated cost of the project, which involves adding 71 existing beds to the jail and adding security features. Masterton said FCI had a fast timeline for completion of the project, which has a completion date of March 15th next year. Crucial to meeting that timeline will be enclosing a medical unit addition on the north side of the facility prior to winter weather arriving next fall.