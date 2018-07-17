Commissioners want more info on animal control damage contract

Approval of a USDA contract that Scotts Bluff County’s Board has partnered in for over 20 years to help residents eliminate troublesome pests and animals was tabled Monday.

Wildlife specialist Matt Anderson came before the board to get the contract signed, but could not provide many details on what he does or names of people he has helped.

County Board Chair Mark Masterton said they needed more information before approving the county’s annual share of nearly $7,500 for the program.

Masterton told KNEB News, “Anytime it is on the agenda it comes up with no advance warning or a chance to study it. Usually we just approve it because we have always done it, but maybe it is about time somebody said what are we doing here. All we are asking for is an explanation about the contract and why we are spending the money. Maybe there is a need for it and maybe there isn’t.”

Masterton said since the county and federal government is involved, the program should be transparent.