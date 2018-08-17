Committee formed to research combining Kimball law enforcement

Looking to save taxpayer money and be more efficient, the Kimball County Board and City Council have decided to take a peek at the feasibility of combining their law enforcement agencies.

County Board Vice Chair Tim Nolting said it was definitely a preliminary discussion, but after a joint meeting Tuesday evening a committee was formed to review how successful the idea has been in other nearby locations.

Nolting said,” There was an example given of Morrill County where it was successful and the city administrator knew of a situation where it was not successful. So we just need to gather all the information and data that we can and make the right decision.”

Nolting, Kimball City administrator Dan Dean, Kimball Police Chief Andy Bremer, and Kimball Sheriff Harry Gillway are on the committee that will do the research. Nolting anticipates it will take several months to get a report back to the boards.